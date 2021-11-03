Rainy and Cold Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Today is setting up to be one of those days you don't want to spend outside. A cold front worked through yesterday and we will remain on the chilly side with highs in the 50s. Temperatures may fall into the 40s by afternoon as rain will be falling most of the day. While it won't rain hard all day, you will find yourself in some heavier pockets at times with lightning and brief heavy rain possible. A light to moderate rain should be around most of the day before drier air can move in for the evening helping to taper things off to a drizzle.

We'll start Thursday with drizzle and lows in the 40s. By afternoon, drier air will help to erode cloud cover and bring a little bit of sunshine as we end the day. It won't be enough to offset the cool air though as highs will only get into the mid 50s.

The coldest air settles in Friday morning under clear skies as lows could fall into the upper 30s. Behind this system, a nice weekend will be around with highs in the 70s and plenty of sunshine! Highs will warm up to near 80° next week before our next cold front arrives for the second half of the week.

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist