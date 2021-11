CENTRAL TEXAS — Warmer temperatures for our Saturday afternoon in the mid 70s. But, as a cold front moves through, we could see some potential for a few showers on Sunday morning, mostly East of I-35. Our Sunday afternoon will remain mostly cloudy through the evening and cooler temps will take root at the beginning of our week. Highs drop into the 60s with more rain chances in the middle of the week and into Thanksgiving.

Have a great weekend!

Bayne Froney

25 First Alert Weather