Rain next week to break the Summer heat

ENTER DATELINE — Today: sunny and hot. Temperatures are pushing 100 again for the second straight day. As of 4pm, it's been at least 99 in Waco and I wouldn't be surprised if we officially hit 100 before the day is through.

Friday to Sunday, spotty summer thunderstorms will start to appear back into the forecast. First, just the Brazos Valley in association with the Gulf Sea Breeze. But both Saturday and Sunday get a significant moisture/humidity increase that'll likely result in afternoon pop-up storms.

A weak cold front will form this weekend in the Central Plains and dip southward towards Central Texas by Monday. That gives the Waco area by far a good chance for some rain during the day. That front slows and stalls out near I-10 Tuesday and Wednesday, resulting in some more passing rain chances. Monday and Tuesday have the best chance (50-60%) for rain and both days will have temperatures in the upper 80s.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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