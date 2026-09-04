Rain lightens and shifts to I-35 corridor and west

CENTRAL TEXAS — A pattern shift is taking place with the rain today. After eastern counties were pummeled with the remnants of Edouard on Thursday, the wet weather will focus along the I-35 corridor and west of it today. Leon and Freestone County received 6 inches in some areas.

The Brazos Valley got a health dose in their eastern counties. We won't see that type of precipitation in Central Texas or the Brazos Valley today but we will be handed spotty showers. The rain will fall mostly along the I-35 corridor and to the west of it, along with the Brazos Valley joining in. Most of it will fall in the a.m. hours then lessen through the afternoon. Not every area will receive rain.

Temperatures should stay in the low to mid 90s with the cloud coverage and rain cooled air preventing too much of a spike. As we move into Labor Day Weekend, Central Texas will stay mostly dry with sunshine returning. Highs will spike to the upper 90s with feels-like temperatures in the low 100s. The Brazos Valley will likely see a storm or two pass through in the early evening. Chances are slim but possible for a pop-up shower on Sunday, east of I-35, with a slightly better chance for the Brazos Valley.

As the holiday weekend progresses, sunshine and moderate humidity with high temperatures climbing near 100 degrees by Monday are slated. This should create good, but hot conditions for outdoor fun. Just make sure you stay hydrated in the heat.

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