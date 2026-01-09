Rain ending tonight...Much cooler this weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — Scattered showers and storms are possible before midnight, but everything should clear out as we move into Saturday morning. Winds will pick up out of the north and northwest at 15-25mph by sunrise, and it will stay windy throughout the day Saturday. It will be cooler, even with sunshine, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will start off near freezing as the wind dies down across the area. Sunday afternoon looks nice with highs around 60°.

Next week is looking pretty nice. Highs will be in the 60s Monday and Tuesday, low 70s Wednesday, and back into the 50s and 60s Thursday and Friday. Chilly air may try to spill in next weekend as well.

Have a great weekend!

