Rain chances Wednesday night into Thanksgiving

CENTRAL TEXAS — For those traveling today, careful on the roads! Good news is, weather shouldn't impact travel too much during the morning and early afternoon hours. Afternoon highs will hit the low 70s with a few showers possible, mostly East of I-35. But, as we head into Wednesday and Thursday morning, rain chances will increase as a cold front starts to move from the north. Rain and thunderstorm chances will remain in the morning hours of our Thanksgiving, with some gusty wind and small hail possible as the front continues to move through Central Texas. But, by the time the late morning and early afternoon roll around, we will clear out with gusty north winds and highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Lows will be in the 30s on Thursday night, with a chilly start on Friday morning. But, plenty of sunshine is expected for Black Friday with highs in the upper 50s. Another system may move into Central Texas on Saturday which could bring in some more rain chances for the weekend. We will keep an eye on this over the next couple of days.

Have a great Wednesday and be safe on the roads!

Bayne Froney

First Alert 25 Weather