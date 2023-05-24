Rain chances Wednesday in Central Texas

25 WEATHER — A line of storms made their way across Central Texas early this morning. Bringing some more of that much needed rain to the area. We will still hold onto chances of a few storms this afternoon.

Temperatures will get up into the low to mid 80s. We will see temperatures generally in the 80s for the next 10 days.

Storm chances continue Thursday, Friday, and into the weekend. But as it stands now, models showing a better chance of storms Memorial Day Monday. That is still a bit of ways out. Things may change, but we will continue to track the potential for storms and bring you the latest as more data comes through.

Make sure to stay weather ready and hope you have a wonderful rest of your Wednesday.

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather