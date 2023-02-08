Rain Chances Slowly End Today

CENTRAL TEXAS — We have really been racking up the rain chances here lately in Central Texas, but they will come to an end later on today. It will be cold and wet for the morning commute though with scattered showers and storms still holding along with temperatures in the 40s. Drier air will work in after lunch time bringing a slow end of storms from west to east. Where the sun can pop out quicker, we will see highs near the 60s. Most of us won't get out of the 50s though.

Overnight, drier air will allow temperatures to fall into the 30s by morning. Southwest winds will quickly push us into the 70s Thursday afternoon. The warm-up will be short lived with another cold front working in overnight into Friday. That will knock highs into the 50s for Friday.

The weather looks quiet this weekend, but rain and storm chances will pick back up for the first half of next week. Storms are looking likely for Valentine's Day..so plan on indoor plans for now!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather