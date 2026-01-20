Rain chances pick up Wednesday with Winter Storm likely this weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Tuesday will be quiet with highs getting into the upper 50s and low 60s. Some rain chances pick back up Wednesday with a winter storm likely this weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Cloudy day with highs in the upper 50s and 60s for Tuesday.

Scattered showers possible Wednesday.

Arctic front arrives Friday.

Winter storm likely this weekend with icy impacts expected.

Good morning! We're waking up to a chilly morning with more cloud cover around. That will struggle to clear at times today, keeping highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. The cloud cover is a sign of the increasing moisture that will eventually turn into some scattered showers on Wednesday. Highs Wednesday will make it into the 60s, with some clearing possible by the end of the day. Expect things to remain cloudy Thursday with highs in the low 60s as we prepare for our next incoming storm system.

Friday is the day of change here in Central Texas as a strong cold front moves into the Lone Star State. The front should arrive during the middle of the day Friday, but may arrive as early as the morning. Models have sped up the cold air, suggesting that we could see temperatures fall below freezing as early as Friday night. That means that during the day Saturday we will likely see widespread freezing rain mixing with sleet at times. This will lead to icing and travel impacts. It is too early to nail down exact timing and totals, but I'd advise against travel Saturday. There will be a small chance for this to switch over to snow overnight Saturday into Sunday, but the majority of this will fall as ice. Sunday may feature drier conditions, but it will still be below freezing, so travel is not advised. Temperatures may fall into the teens Monday morning, and may finally climb above freezing during the day Monday. Prepare now for these impacts, and the potential for temperatures to remain below freezing for more than 48 hours.

Stay tuned, we will keep you advised on the coming storm.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.