Rain chances late tomorrow into Monday

25 WEATHER — A pretty quiet but hot day across Central Texas with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, pushing triple digits. Most of Central Texas is in a heat advisory through tomorrow as we can see heat index values get up to 109°.

Make sure you are drinking plenty of fluids and staying cool out there today and even Sunday.

The weather pattern will change a little bit late tomorrow night and next week. A cold front will make its way across the area at some point tomorrow evening and we may see a few strong to severe storms try to develop. These storms may linger into Monday as well. We will continue to track this and bring you the latest but make sure to monitor the forecasts.

Temperatures will also cool down just a little bit. We will still be feeling hot but temperatures Monday and through next week will get closer to around normal for this time of year.

Stay cool these next two days and hopefully we can get some more rain back into the area.

Remain weather ready!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

