Rain Chances Increase Wednesday/Thursday

25 WEATHER — After a couple of great days, things are going to turn a little more gray as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. Clouds will increase tonight with lows in the low to mid 60s. Wednesday should be mostly cloudy with highs near 80°. Showers and isolated storms are possible by late morning into the afternoon. There could be some gusty winds and small hail with the activity, but right now it appears the severe threat is very low.

Things change a bit Thursday as a stronger storm system rolls into Texas. Most of the day looks quiet with possibly a few showers and storms in the morning hours. By late afternoon, a Pacific cold front will rapidly roll east out of west Texas into our area. This will be where most of the thunderstorms develop as we head into the evening hours. The ingredients for severe weather are for sure in place across the area, but that doesn't mean it will all come together just right for significant severe weather. Right now it appears that strong winds will be the main threat as a line of storms develops just west of I-35 and pushes east into Thursday evening. If you live along and west of highway 281, you may not see much at all. If storms can get going ahead of the line, then all modes of severe weather are possible, including tornadoes. Right now it appears there will be a decent cap in place ahead of the front, so the overall tornado threat in our area looks to be lower. Of course things will change over the next couple of days, so we will continue to fine tune the details as we get closer.

After that system moves through the area, it looks like we are in for a nice weekend. Friday will bring highs in the 60s, but the 70s should return Saturday and Sunday.