Rain chances increase today and Friday, but are lighter for Halloween

CENTRAL TEXAS — Finally, rain is on the way. We won't get a tremendous amount over the next three days, but any precipitation is welcome, considering most of Central Texas and the Brazos Valley remain in a drought. Moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Vance will bring stormy weather to the west side of Texas. We will be on the eastern edge of that system, so we'll experience more rain versus thunderstorms.

We are looking at a 40% chance today. Tomorrow it increases to 50% as the main force of the storm passes. On Halloween, most of the rain will be behind us, but a 30% chance remains.

Temperatures from now through Halloween will remain cooler due to the cloud cover and rain-cooled air. It will be cooler on the west side of I-35, reaching the low to mid 70s. The east side pivots to the mid to upper 70s. Bryan and College Station should reach 80 degrees this afternoon.

We will dry out on Sunday with temperatures climbing back to the 80s. Monday will have a warm afternoon in the 80s. Then a cold front arrives in the evening and into Tuesday. This will provide us with a few storms late Monday and into Tuesday. Then cooler, drier air moves in behind the front, and it finally feels like fall. We switch to more seasonal temperatures in the mid to low 70s next week.

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