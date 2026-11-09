Rain chances going down, temperatures going up

25 EVENING WEATHER — Parts of the area saw some decent rain over the past 48 hours, but it looks like that will start to come to an end tonight into Tuesday. Lows Tuesday morning will start off in the mid to upper 50s, with highs in the low 70s Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday looks quite warm as northwesterly winds bring dry air and warm breezes. Highs should be in the low 80s with more sunshine! If you have plans for anything outdoors for Veteran's Day, it is looking good as of now.

A cold front will knock us back down Thursday into the weekend, but the coldest air will likely go east of us into the southeastern US. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s Thursday through Saturday if all holds true on the latest model runs. We should see plenty of sunshine Thursday and Friday, but clouds will start to fill in again this weekend. In fact, we may see our next chance of rain Saturday night into Sunday.

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