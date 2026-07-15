Rain chances decrease while mild temperatures hang out

CENTRAL TEXAS — Rain chances decrease for most of Central Texas today. Also the rate at which the rain comes will decrease. This means we won't see the same intensity or heavy downpours that we experienced yesterday. However, most of our area will see light to moderate rain. We are already experiencing light rain through many central counties this morning.

The area of biggest concern will be the west side of Central Texas. San Saba, Burnet and Williamson counties. Two to eight inches of rainfall is possible. These amounts depend on how close the center of a disturbance comes to our area, and how quickly it moves away.

As we move through Thursday and Friday our rain chances decline. By the weekend, we will be back to our usual drier summer conditions. Temperatures will rebound back into the 90s but remain on the lower side of the 90s. Once the workweek arrives high temperatures will return to their regular scheduled programming of the mid to upper 90s. It will once again feel like summer in Central Texas next week.

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