Rain chances continue this weekend

25 WEATHER — A good amount of rain fell across the area today and we will continue to see rain chances tonight and for Mother's Day. Showers and storms will be possible but major threats will be heavy rain and gusty winds. If you have any outdoor festivities planned tomorrow, make sure to have a back-up plan.

A Flood Watch is in effect and will be through tomorrow evening for a good portion of Central Texas. If flooding does occur, make sure to be cautious on the roads.

Rain chances continue through next week. We are still in the month of May so we will keep an eye on the potential for some storms to get strong to severe.

Models have been flip flopping back and forth on the tracking and timing of these systems. So, we will continue to bring you the latest as more data comes through but rain chances will continue and this doesn't mean everywhere will see storms but the potential is there.

Make sure to stay up to date with the forecasts and have a way to receive any severe weather alerts.

Temperatures this week will be in the upper 70s and 80s.

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

