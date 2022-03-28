Rain and Storms Possible for Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Wildfires still impacting Bell and Coryell counties this morning. A Red Flag warning is still in place this morning for Williamson and Burnet counties. Drought and high winds will increase those dangerous fire conditions today so be careful and avoid burning.

This afternoon will continue to be above average with highs in the mid 80s and partly cloudy skies. But, rain is on the way Tuesday night. Scattered showers and storms should form into a line early on Wednesday morning and these could exit the region as the sun comes up. Some strong storms could occur but the severe threat is low at this time. We could isolated strong storm or two with the possibility of hail and damaging winds. We will keep an eye on it over the next few days.

Have a great Monday!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather