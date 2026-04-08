Rain and storm chances increasing into the weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — Moisture levels will continue to go up through Friday. This will lead to more clouds and a chance for a few showers and storms. Rain chances will be around 30% Thursday and 40% Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80° both days.

This weekend will likely bring some active weather to portions of Texas, but the exact placement is still in question. If our storm system drifts farther north and west, then the best chance of storms will be in north and northwest Texas. If it comes farther south, then our area will be in play, especially Sunday. The ingredients will be there for severe weather, but again, where do storms develop? We will continue to track this closely as we get into the weekend. Highs will remain in the upper 70s and low 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Next week could bring more rain chances. Right now it looks like the best chance will be by the middle of next week. A few stronger storms will be possible. Highs will generally be in the 70s to near 80°.

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