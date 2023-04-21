Quieter Weather for Friday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Following last night's severe storms in Central Texas, the weather will be much quieter today. We're kicking off the day in the 50s and 60s, and some patchy fog will be possible in areas that saw heavy rain and hail last night. A cold front will swing through during the morning hours, and a stray shower will be possible along it. Behind it, northerly winds will bring in drier air leading to a sunny afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 70s, which is where they should be this time of year.

Overnight, with clear skies and light winds, temperatures will bottom out in the upper 40s. Southeast winds kick back in Saturday bringing humidity back. We could see an isolated storm fire up out west of highway 281, but most areas will stay dry.

More scattered rain chances settle in for Sunday with passing showers. That will keep temperatures cooler in the mid 60s.

We'll keep below normal temperatures going into next week with stronger storms once again possible on Tuesday. Stay tuned!

Have a great Friday and a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather