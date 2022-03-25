Quiet weather weekend in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Quiet weather continues into the weekend with warm and dry conditions expected across our area. High pressure will prevail across our area as we see light and variable winds gradually become southerly. Fire weather danger shouldn't be much of a concern today, with lighter winds helping give us some relief across the area.

Despite that, the threat will increase going into Saturday, when we see, southerly winds crank up to the 5 to 15 mph range, with gusts as strong as 25 mph.

Overall, expect high temps today, and through the weekend landing in the mid to lower 80s. Sunny skies will prevail for our Friday and weekend, with the more major changes arriving Tuesday into Wednesday with our next store system. At the moment it looks most of Tuesday will be dry, with our rain and storm chances increasing later in the evening into early Wednesday. The good news with this storm system is it looks weaker than one we experienced earlier this week, but we could see a few strong storms as it moves across the area. We'll keep you updated on any changes over the next days, and be sure to stay tuned to 25 weather for the latest details.

Garrett Hottle

25 Weather