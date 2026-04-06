Quiet weather through Wednesday

25 EVENING WEATHER — After weekend rains, we are looking nice through Wednesday. Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with lows in the mid to upper 40s. We will see increasing clouds Tuesday with highs climbing into the low to mid 70s. It looks to be mostly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s.

Moisture levels will continue to increase this week. We should see enough moisture for some shower and storm potential Thursday into Friday. Right now it appears Friday will be the better day for scattered afternoon and evening storms. Energy levels in the atmosphere look rather weak for this time of year, so the severe weather threat looks low. Highs will be in the upper 70s both Thursday and Friday.

This weekend, a storm system will eject out of the desert southwest and into the plains. Right now it looks like the best chance of storms will be in west Texas. Some of these could skirt our western counties Saturday and Sunday, but rain chances look to be at 20-30% for us as of now. Highs will be back close to 80° this weekend.

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