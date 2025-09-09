Quiet weather through next week

25 EVENING WEATHER — It's going to be very quiet in the weather world around here over the next 7-10 days. Tonight looks very nice with clear skies and lows near 60° in the morning. Sunshine will warm us up into the low 90s Wednesday afternoon. Lows will come up to the mid to upper 60s Thursday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 90s. There could be a few more clouds Thursday, but that's about it.

Partly cloudy skies are expected this weekend through a good portion of next week. Highs will be in the mid 90s with lows in the low 70s.