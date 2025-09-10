Quiet weather continues Wednesday!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 90s this afternoon under sunny skies. Expect a slight warm-up into the weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Sunshine and upper 80s/low 90s continue today.

Slow warm-up into the weekend.

No rain chances in sight.

Good morning! We're waking up to lows in the low 60s this morning thanks to dry air and calm conditions along with clear skies. Expect abundant sunshine today as highs climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon with light south/southeasterly winds. We'll see a slow warm-up as those winds bring in more muggy and warmer air. Highs will climb into the mid 90s this weekend with morning lows creeping up into the low 70s.

Our blocking high pressure in the upper-levels will keep things quiet through the weekend into next week with no rain chances in sight.

