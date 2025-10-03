Quiet Friday leads to a nice weekend, though warm!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Good morning! We're waking up to a quiet start to your Friday with temperatures in the mid 60s. Get ready for the same quiet weather pattern to take us into the weekend. The only change will be some more moisture coming in from the south. There won't be enough for rain, but we will see more partly cloudy skies today while the rain stays well to our southeast. With the extra moisture in the atmosphere, temperatures will stay in the low 90s for today into the weekend.

The only real change looks to come by the middle of next week with a weak cold front. That may be enough for some isolated showers, but don't expect a huge cool-down. We should only see highs fall into the upper 80s.

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

