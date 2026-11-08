Put the umbrella by the door.. your Sunday's best could get wet

CENTRAL TEXAS — Rain is already entering portions of central Texas from a system to the west of us. This system will continue to to churn and bring rain to our northern counties overnight. Our western and southwest counties will likely receive the heaviest rain for Sunday morning and afternoon.

The I-35 corridor including Waco, Killeen and Temple are expected to get wet on church day as well. So you may want to put that umbrella by the door tonight to protect your Sunday's best. West of I-35 could receive up to two inches of rain. The I-35 corridor will likely accumulate an inch or less, and the I-45 corridor is expected to the be the driest areas of Central Texas and is likely to receive only a quarter of inch. The Brazos Valley could receive between a quarter to a half an inch.

Rain chances linger into Monday. Cloud coverage remains with high temperatures staying cool, but rising to the upper 60s. We dry out and warm to the 70s on Tuesday, just in time for a front to cool us a little heading into the weekend.

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