Prepare for the heat this week in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Sunday! Get ready for another hot day with plenty of sunshine. Sunday will look similar to yesterday, with humid conditions and highs in the mid to upper 90s, we could even see a few areas West of I-35 in the triple digits. Heading into Monday, we should see a bit more cloud cover, but still hot so make sure you are hydrating if you have any outdoor plans.

It looks like we will remain dry until the middle of our work on Wednesday when spotty showers and storms could pop up. There is slightly better chance to see some rain and storms on Thursday ahead of cold front, but it looks like any activity will be isolated.

Have a great day!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather

