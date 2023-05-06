Potential of storms through the weekend

25 WEATHER — It will be another warm day across Central Texas with temperatures in the 80s and 90s. We will see the potential for storms later this evening and potential lingering through the early overnight hours.

If storms develop they may be strong to severe with hail and winds being the major threats. Can't rule out the possibility of a tornado but as of now that threat will remain low.

Storms will move out tonight and we may see another round tomorrow afternoon and evening. We are in the month of May and storms chances continue through the foreseeable future.

We will continue to track them for you here just make sure to stay up to date with weather forecasts and have a way to receive any severe weather alerts. Models have been having a tough time picking up the exact track and timing of these systems.

Temperatures over the course of the next 9 to 10 days will be warm mainly sticking in the 80s but can't rule out a few days in the 90s. Overnight lows will be staying fairly mild too in the 60s to low 70s.

Stay weather ready!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather