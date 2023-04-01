Possible storms tomorrow

25 WEATHER — It has been a beautiful day across Central Texas and The Brazos Valley with a mixture of sun and clouds, temperatures in the 70s and low 80s.

We will see temperatures stay in the 70s to low 80s tomorrow but we will see chances of storms in the afternoon. A few strong to severe storms are possible for areas along and North of I-14. The greater chance of storms will be north of us but if a few storms develop expect large hail to be the main threat. We will continue to watch Sunday closely.

Monday and Tuesday are shaping up to be warm days with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, pushing the low 90s. We will continue to see chances of rain through next week. The best chances are shaping up to push through the latter part of the work week.

Make sure to stay weather ready.

Enjoy the rest of this beautiful Saturday!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather