Possibility for storms tonight

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Saturday! Another hot afternoon is in store with highs in the mid to upper 90s, but a major cold front will be arriving this evening which will switch things up a bit.

What this means for us is that rain and storm chances will go up Saturday evening. It is uncertain if any storms that develop along the front will be long-lived, but some isolated severe storms may occur, mainly for damaging winds and hail. With the front having passed us by Sunday, we'll enjoy a break from the heat with highs in the 70s. A few showers may linger on Sunday. Monday will be the beginning of what could be a wet few days, with the first half of the week bringing a few inches of rain to Central Texas.

Have a great weekend!

Bayne Froney

