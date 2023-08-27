Pop up showers and storms today

25 WEATHER — A few pop up showers and storms moving through Central Texas today. Now not everyone will see rain but the potential is there. If you are lucky enough to get a little rain, it may help cool down just a bit. But overall, we will take any rain we can get. Showers and storms will taper off as we lose daytime heating and then we are back to hot and dry conditions this week.

The first half of the week, temperatures will mainly be in the 90s. So, we may see a few days not reaching triple digits but that won't last for long as more triple digits are in the forecast by the end of the week.

Enjoy the little rain we may see today because hot and dry will still be the theme pushing forward. Fire danger is still elevated so try not to create any sparks either.

Stay weather ready!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather