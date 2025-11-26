Pleasant weather ahead for Thanksgiving Day, paired with lots of sunshine

CENTRAL TEXAS — We'll be seeing temperatures falling down into the upper 30s and lower 40s tonight across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley.

For Thanksgiving Day, it'll be pleasant with temperatures sitting between 59 and 61 across the Central Texas area, with lots of sunshine throughout the day. The Brazos Valley could be closer to 65 degrees on Thursday.

Then we'll see clouds coming into the area, with a chance of some rain and thunderstorms coming through on Saturday. It'll be warm, around 70 degrees in Central Texas, but then drop down to 50 degrees on Sunday...and continuing to drop into the upper 40s on Monday and Tuesday, bringing chances of rain here and there.