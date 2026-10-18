Perfect weather for Central Texas, gradual warm up this week

CENTRAL TEXAS — I am loving the picture perfect Fall weather! Highs in the 70s Sunday and will remain in the upper- 70s for Monday.

The only thing is that it's been a bit cold at night (for some) with low temperatures hitting 46 degrees the past two nights in the row. Tonight's forecast is either upper- 40s or low- 50s for Central Texas. Light jacket or sweater weather for the kids heading to school. But with highs in the upper- 70s, we'll see plenty of t-shirts by the afternoon.

The weather pattern is generally quiet and benign all week long. Just a gentle warming trend with the southeasterly winds - as opposed to the cool northerly winds we had from the weekend. That'll push temperatures into the 80s on Tuesday and stay around the mid- 80s for the rest of the week, weekend, and into next week before Halloween. There's no rain chances at all this week, and the earliest will be the following Tuesday, Oct. 27th. But that's so far out that forecast models can change drastically between now and then.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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