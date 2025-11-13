Patchy fog to start the morning with more 80s Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Some patchy fog is around this morning, but that will give way to sunny skies and warm temperatures once again as highs climb into the low 80s.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Some patchy fog around this morning.

Above normal temperatures continue with highs in the 80s.

Staying warm into the weekend.

Rain chances next week.

Good morning! We're waking up to a foggy start across parts of Central Texas. While it's not widespread, in some spots it is turning dense, so give yourself extra time on the morning commute. That fog will lift into low cloud cover this morning and eventually give way to sunshine this afternoon. South winds will keep warm air in place as we climb into the low to mid 80s. Overnight, we could once again see patchy fog in spots with the humidity remaining high. Expect very similar conditions for Friday as highs climb into the low to mid 80s.

The warm weather hangs around through the weekend as we climb into the mid 80s, nearing record highs. Later next week, a storm system is expected to move into the Lone Star state by the middle of the week bringing the potential for rain and storms into the forecast. Models have struggled with the atmosphere lately, so it's not a guarantee, but something we will monitor.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather