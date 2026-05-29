Our last weekend in May feels more like a summer June

CENTRAL TEXAS — Sunscreen, hydration and breathable clothing are smart options if spending extended periods outdoors this weekend. Friday heats up as we close out the final weekend in May. High temperatures will reach the 90s with feels like temps into the mid 90s. An overnight shower can't be ruled out, but daytime conditions look to be dry as we move through a hot and humid weekend.

June kicks off the work week with a continued presence of warm, humid air and feels like temps in the upper 90s at the start of the week. Dew points dip slightly back into the 60s by mid week, with temps in the upper 80s.

Our summer pattern is beginning to set up as move closer to our hot months. The opportunity for pop-up storms returns next week with minimal rain chances returning the beginning of the week.

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.