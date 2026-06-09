Our June heatwave continues

25 EVENING WEATHER — The official start of summer is June 21st, but that is just symbolic around here. We are already hot, and that will continue for the rest of this week. Highs will make it into the mid 90s with lows in the mid to upper 70s. It will feel hotter when you factor in the humidity. Feels like temperatures will likely range from 100-105°. There could be a couple of isolated storms here and there, but rain chances will be at or less than 20%. Stay cool and hydrated!

The heat will continue into the weekend. We will start to see some changes Sunday afternoon into Monday. A weak wave will increase storm chances just a little bit Sunday afternoon, but better rain chances should come on Monday, when a weak summer cold front moves through the area. Highs will fall from the low to mid 90s to the upper 80s behind the front.

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.