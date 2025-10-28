Our fall cold front has arrived!

25 EVENING WEATHER — It's about time! That is what I have heard from most folks out there when it comes to getting some fall weather into Central Texas. A cold front will clear the area this evening with gusty northwest winds at 15-25mph. A couple of showers are possible in the Brazos Valley, but those will quickly move south this evening. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s in the morning, so it will be a cool start to your Wednesday. Highs Wednesday afternoon should make it into the mid 60s with plenty of sunshine. The big story will be the wind Wednesday. Gusts will likely exceed 40mph at times, so hold on to your hat!

Thursday will bring less wind with plenty of sunshine. Lows are expected to start off in the low to mid 40s with wind chills in the 30s. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s, so it will feel like fall for sure!

Friday, Halloween, looks wonderful. Highs will warm into the low 70s during the afternoon hours. We should see temperatures fall back through the 60s for trick-or-treat time, so it should be quite comfortable with light winds.

This weekend, our next storm system will be on approach. It has looked stronger on the latest model runs, so we have upped rain chances a bit for Saturday. This will also keep highs down the 60s Saturday afternoon. We will clear out Sunday with highs close to 70°. All in all, it looks like fall is finally here!