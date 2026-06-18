Oppressive humidity brings heat advisories to central Texas and the Brazos Valley

CENTRAL TEXAS — It will be an oppressively hot and humid Thursday with high temperatures in the mid 90s. But with dew points stretching into the upper 70s, the feels-like temperature will skyrocket to reach between 105 and 112 degrees.

A heat advisory is in effect for central Texas between noon and 9 p.m. For the Brazos Valley the advisory is from noon to 8 p.m and extends through Friday.

Those working outdoors should stay hydrated, dress in breathable clothing and take frequent breaks to cool down. The hottest part of the day typically falls between two and 5:30 p.m. Also remember to check the back seat of your vehicle as temperatures can become deadly within ten minutes.

A little relief arrives Friday with a front. High temperatures will drop both Friday and Saturday to the low 90s. I have rain coverage at 40% for both days. Then we dry out and temps rebound to the mid 90s as we begin the work week. Humidity also returns but skies will stay relatively free from rain, with a small chance on Wednesday.mid week.

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