One last warm day Sunday before a strong cold front in the evening

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s Sunday afternoon before a strong cold front arrives making things chilly to start the week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Near-record warmth continues Sunday.

Strong cold front arrives Sunday evening.

Chilly to start the new week and end the year.

Happy Saturday! Expect the warmth to hang around Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 80s, and morning lows Sunday in the mid to upper 60s. Southerly flow will continue during the day Sunday before a strong cold front arrives in the evening, bringing wind gusts above 30mph. A few showers and storms may occur along the front, but don't expect widespread rain chances. Temperatures will quickly fall by 10-20 degrees initially, and into the low 50s by late evening. By Monday morning we'll see temperatures in the 30s, but with the north winds, it will feel like the 20s!

Monday will feature stubborn cloud cover, keeping temperatures in the 40s. Once clouds decrease overnight, lows could fall into the 20s! Expect chilly conditions to still be around Tuesday with highs in the 50s, but a slow warm-up should take place into the second half of next week, and the first days of 2026! Temperatures may reach the 70s again by the weekend, but there are signs another cold front could be on the way after that. Stay tuned!

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather

