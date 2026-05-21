On-and-off storms continue through Memorial Day weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — The active pattern, day-to-day thunderstorm chances, continue today and through the entire extended forecast.

Morning thunderstorms that passed through Lampasas fizzled out very quickly as they all approached I-35. A light shower possible before 8am, but I doubt we'll hear any morning thunder. The afternoon will stay humid with highs in the upper 70s. A chance for a pop-up thunderstorm is in the works with no severe thunderstorms. Some brief heavy rainfall would be the worst of it for today.

Friday could be one of the drier days, boasting only a 20-30% chance for rain. Most weather models limit thunderstorms for Central Texas, only giving our western areas a chance late into the night.

The Memorial Day weekend remains active with chances for thunderstorms. For now, Saturday appears to have the best chance for rain out of the 3-day weekend... although it's hard to tell any kind of specifics more than three days out with this weather pattern unfortunately. Temperatures will be in the middle 80s, which is near average.

The good news is that despite all the thunderstorm chances, there's no severe weather risk in the immediate future. As always, things can change, but for now nothing jump out of the page to stay strong or intense thunderstorms for Central Texas.

-25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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