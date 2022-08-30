On & off rain to continue in Central Texas

25 WEATHER — We saw some decent rain across a good portion Central Texas today. On and off rain will likely continue through the holiday weekend.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring scattered showers and storms. Now, it won't be as widespread as Tuesday, but we will see a few places see some locally heavy rain. Highs will be around 90° both days.

Friday into the holiday weekend will bring more scattered showers and storms, but it won't be a washout. Keep those outdoor plans if you have them, just make sure you keep up with your local weather conditions. Highs will be in the low 90s for the most part as we head toward Labor Day.