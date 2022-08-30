Watch Now
Weather

Actions

On & off rain to continue in Central Texas

Upper 80s & low 90s.
Matt Hines
KXXV
Matt Hines
Matt Hines
Posted at 5:05 PM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 18:10:56-04

25 WEATHER — We saw some decent rain across a good portion Central Texas today. On and off rain will likely continue through the holiday weekend.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring scattered showers and storms. Now, it won't be as widespread as Tuesday, but we will see a few places see some locally heavy rain. Highs will be around 90° both days.

Friday into the holiday weekend will bring more scattered showers and storms, but it won't be a washout. Keep those outdoor plans if you have them, just make sure you keep up with your local weather conditions. Highs will be in the low 90s for the most part as we head toward Labor Day.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019