Oh, that pesky heat dome

25 EVENING WEATHER — The heat dome will call Texas home once again this week. Highs all week will be in the 99-101° range with heat index values around 105° each afternoon. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s. There is a slight chance of storms again, especially Thursday and Friday with a weak boundary in the area. Right now, we will keep any rain chances slight since the heat dome is still close to Texas.

The weekend looks hot with highs around 100° both Saturday and Sunday.

Next week, we should start off with highs around 100° Monday and Tuesday. There are some indications that by the middle of next week, there could be some changes heading toward Texas. I don't want to get excited about this just yet, but double digits would be better than triple digits. Stay cool!

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