Off and on rain chances all week

25 EVENING WEATHER — It will be an active weather week across our part of Texas, but you may not see rain every single day. Tonight looks quiet with lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday morning will start off quiet, but we should see increasing thunderstorm chances Tuesday afternoon and evening as cold front moves across the area. Heavy rain is the main threat, but we could see a few storms produce some hail and winds up to 65mph. 1-2 inches of rain looks likely, but we could see a few higher totals here and there. Highs Tuesday will make it into the 80s, but once the storms blow through, temperatures should fall into the 60s and 70s.

The atmosphere should be worked over Wednesday, so rain chances look lower at 30%. Highs will be in the low 80s with variable winds at 5-15mph.

Rain chances will ramp up again Thursday as another disturbance moves over Texas. Rain chances may fall a little again Friday, but we are looking at more rain chances Saturday into Sunday. Locally heavy rain will be possible. The severe weather threat should be rather low, but a few strong storms can't be ruled out. It may not be a total washout these days, but you will need to keep the umbrella handy.

One thing to note, just because there is a chance of rain every day doesn't mean it will rain at your house every day. I do think we have a decent chance for most areas to see multi-inch rain totals by the end of the weekend, so that is good news since we have drought conditions along and east of I-35.

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