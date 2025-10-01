October...still the same weather

25 EVENING WEATHER — Our late summer pattern is now continuing into October. I still don't see much change to the pattern over the next ten days. That means highs will be in the low 90s with lows in the mid to upper 60s. It also looks dry for most of the area as of now.

The models are trying to pick up on a pattern change by mid-October. The problem is, there is no consistency on placement or timing this far out. This morning's model runs had a significant cold front by next weekend (October 11th). This afternoon's runs...nothing. Be wary of social medial posts that are just there for clicks and not science. A good way to tell, they just post the worst looking run of a model they can find and use big language to get your attention. We will let you know when we can get excited around here. There answer to that is...not yet. We need to see consistency first.