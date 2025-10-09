October 90s party continues

25 EVENING WEATHER — This forecast discussion is getting hard to write. NOTHING is changing around here! If you like highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the 60s, then this forecast remains to your liking. We will continue with this trend through the end of next week. We may see some lows in the upper 50s, especially Saturday morning, with dry air in place.

The models continue to go back on forth on when a change will eventually get here. Basically it looks like sometime between October 18th and October 25th. Until then, we will have to wait!