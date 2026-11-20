25 EVENING WEATHER — We should have some pretty nice weather on the way on this weekend before Thanksgiving.

Tonight will bring increasing clouds with lows in the mid 50s. Saturday, there will be partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s!

Clouds will continue to increase Saturday night into Sunday morning as a cold front sweeps into the region. This may bring us a slight chance for a few showers, but the better rain chances will remain north of our area.

As the front moves through, we should get northwest winds at 10-20mph and highs a little cooler Sunday around 70°.

Temperatures will be the main weather story as we get closer to Thanksgiving.

Highs are expected to be in the mid 60s Monday, low 60s Tuesday, and the upper 50s Wednesday and Thursday.

Lows will also be falling from the 40s into the 30s by Thanksgiving morning.

Other than a slight chance of showers Tuesday, travel is looking pretty good around here. Of course, it there are any changes, we will let you know!

Have a great weekend!

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