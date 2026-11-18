25 EVENING WEATHER — Tonight looks cool once again with some patchy fog possible across Central Texas. Lows will be in the upper 40s to near 50°. Thursday and Friday will both be great days with highs in the mid 70s. Other than a few high clouds around, it should feel great! Get out and enjoy.

A cold front will enter the picture as we head into the weekend, but this one looks rather weak. Saturday will bring increasing clouds with highs remaining in the mid 70s. A few showers may work across the area Saturday evening through Sunday morning. We will likely clear out Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Next week has been hard to forecast. The models are changing each and every day with how the weather will eventually shake out. Right now, we are keeping some shower chances Tuesday, but the better chance may hold off until sometime around Thanksgiving. High temperatures should generally cool from the 60s into the 50s as we progress through next week. I am sure there will be more changes on future model runs, so stay tuned!

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