Not nearly as wet for Labor Day

25 WEATHER — The heaviest rain is behind us, and we're left with some patchy showers for the remainder of the evening. The Flood Watch in effect will be expiring at 7 PM, and it won't be long after that when we'll see most of the rain fade away. A couple showers may hang around after dark. Tomorrow morning will begin with a mix of sun and clouds. Eventually we'll reach the upper-80s during the afternoon. Most outdoor plans for Labor Day should go along just fine.

Having said that, there is still the chance for a few thunderstorms to blossom tomorrow afternoon. I don't think we'll see very many, but it could be enough to prompt a couple barbecues to move indoors. Rain chances are looking even smaller by Tuesday. From Wednesday into Saturday, we'll be free of rain, and temperatures will climb again. High temperatures on Friday will likely be in the mid to upper-90s.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather