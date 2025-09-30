Not much change in the forecast other than less clouds

CENTRAL TEXAS — Good morning! While yesterday brought increasing clouds, today will bring the opposite as our upper-level system moves out. Expect skies to clear going through the afternoon. This will allow highs to climb into the upper 80s and low 90s with light northerly winds.

About the only change we see this week will be slightly increasing humidity into the weekend bringing morning lows back into the mid to upper 60s. Other than that, the pattern looks quiet, with no rain chances in sight!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather