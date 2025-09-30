Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Not much change in the forecast other than less clouds

Highs stay in the lower 90s with morning lows in the 60s as clouds clear early Tuesday. Expect quiet weather through the week.
25 AM Weather - September 30, 2025
Posted

CENTRAL TEXAS — Good morning! While yesterday brought increasing clouds, today will bring the opposite as our upper-level system moves out. Expect skies to clear going through the afternoon. This will allow highs to climb into the upper 80s and low 90s with light northerly winds.

About the only change we see this week will be slightly increasing humidity into the weekend bringing morning lows back into the mid to upper 60s. Other than that, the pattern looks quiet, with no rain chances in sight!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns
25 Weather

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood