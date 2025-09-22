Not feeling like the first day of fall...at all!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 90s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. An isolated storm can't be ruled out northwest of Waco this evening.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Highs will hit the mid 90s this afternoon, nothing like we should see to start fall.

Storm chances increase mid-week with cold front.

"Cooler" air arriving for the second half of the week.

Good morning! It's the First Day of Fall here in Central Texas, but it certainly won't feel like it! We'll see highs in the mid 90s later on this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. The humidity will make it feel closer to 100 in the afternoon. An isolated shower or storm may be possible in the evening if they can get going along the I-20 corridor. Many of us will end up missing out and stay quiet.

Tomorrow has the potential to be even hotter with highs in the upper 90s! As our cold front works closer to us, some storms may fire in the Big Country and work southeast into our area. Overall though, the day should be quiet.

Our cold front is expected to pass through Wednesday. Along it, expect scattered showers and storms. Some of these may be strong with winds and hail a possibility. The best chances will be during the first half of the day Wednesday, which means your morning commute may be impacted. Quieter weather moves in behind the front with highs in the mid to upper 80s and morning lows in the low 60s to end the week. It's not quite that big fall front, but at least it's a step in the right direction! Don't expect big rain totals from this event, with most seeing less than an inch.

Highs will moderate into the upper 80s and low 90s for next weekend.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather