Not as windy for Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 60s with less wind on the way for Thursday. Another cold front arrives Friday bringing the gusty winds back!

THE BREAKDOWN:

Not as windy today.

Highs make it to the low 60s.

Another cold front brings gusty winds Friday.

Colder weekend on the way.

Good Morning! Yesterday was quite a windy one across Central Texas, but thankfully today won't be near as windy! We'll see winds out of the south but only at about 10mph. With clear skies and sunshine, we'll be able to climb into the low 60s this afternoon. The cedar count may still be high from Yesterday's winds. Enjoy the light winds while you can because another cold front arrives tomorrow. We'll get in the mid 60s before it arrives in the middle of the day. It will once again bring north winds that could gust as high as 35-40mph. Behind it, much cooler temperatures will be around for the weekend. Highs may struggle to climb out of the 40s Saturday and its not even out of the question that we have enough moisture for light rain or even light flurries overnight Saturday into Sunday with 20s expected Sunday morning.

Another storm system will arrive by Tuesday of next week and that may bring better rain chances for Wednesday! Stay tuned!

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather

