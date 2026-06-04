Northern Lights unlikely to be visible from Central Texas tonight

CENTRAL TEXAS — Pop-up showers have ruled Central Texas' weather today, since this morning in fact! The very high humidity keeps these storms forming, but without any storm center to focus this, they haven't lasted more than 30 minutes at a time. There's barely even been lightning, so I'll just mention showers and brief downpours possible through about 8pm, and after sunset the action shoudl shut off quickly.

Same story Friday. High humidity (dew points well above 70°) to fuel pop-up showers and storms by the afternoon. High temperatures will hover in the mid 80s.

Saturday is when things get more complicated. Yes, another round of scattered thunderstorms. This time it's due to an upper-air low pressure / disturbance that will pass into West Texas and Oklahoma by Saturday night. A few moisture convergence boundaries could help to fire up the thunderstorms at any point during the day (morning, afternoon, or night). Heavier storms will be more likely between Midland and Wichita Falls and no severe weather expected in the slightest for Central Texas.

Sunday will be one more pop-up thunderstorm chance before getting to a drier and hotter week of weather. Temperatures will be up to 95 degrees in Waco next week, which is 5 degree above normal. Coupled with the heightened humidity, the heat index could easily climb to 100 on a few of the days.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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